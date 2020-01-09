Important traffic, parking information for New Orleans and the LSU game

NEW ORLEANS – LSU fans driving from Baton Rouge to New Orleans should take note of sweeping traffic, parking and crowd control measures being put into place in the days ahead of Monday’s championship game at the Superdome.

Parking

There will be numerous no parking zones throughout the French Quarter and around the Superdome, the NOPD said. Pay attention to signage, which will feature zones that are available for parking, drop-off or not cleared for parking at all. Do not park within 20-feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign; Do not block fire hydrants, driveways (specifically important in the French Quarter) and sidewalks. Park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets. Call 504-658-8100 for 24 hour parking enforcement.

Parking meters are active Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no special event meter rules, a city official said Thursday. There is no charge to park in a metered spot on Sunday.

Parking in a metered space, during operating hours, without paying will incur a fine of $30.

Many meters in New Orleans are electronic. Click HERE for more meter information.

On Monday, expect intermittent traffic closures

With large crowds and the expected visit of the President of the United States, the NOPD warned Thursday of likely roadway closures entering the New Orleans metro area Monday afternoon before the game. Game time is about 7 p.m.

Game attendees and visitors traveling to New Orleans are encouraged to build extra time into their travel to account for closures and traffic delays, the NOPD said.

“If attending related events or going downtown, residents and visitors are encouraged to use alternatives to driving, including [buses or street cars], biking, or walking,” the NOPD said.

Limited vehicle traffic in the French Quarter

Vehicles entering the heart of the French Quarter will be screened, the NOPD said.

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Saturday through Monday, public safety officials will screen vehicles entering within the perimeter of Canal, Decatur, Dumaine, and North Rampart streets. Only residents, employees, hotel guests, and taxis or ride hailing services will be allowed to drive vehicles into these areas. To avoid extreme traffic congestion, ride hailing services are encouraged to drop off fares outside of the restricted French Quarter perimeter. Access to streets immediately adjacent to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will also be restricted on game day, including Sugar Bowl Drive, Dave Dixon Drive, Magnolia Street, Julia Street and LeRouge Lane.

Bourbon Street, other areas closed to vehicles

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Saturday through Monday, public safety officials will close Bourbon Street from Canal to Dumaine streets and the 700 and 800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville and Iberville streets to all traffic. Decatur Street between Canal and Dumaine streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on game day. Road closures associated with the evacuation zone of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel remain in place, including Canal Street from Burgundy to Elk streets and North Rampart Street from Bienville to Common streets.

Live traffic information

Click HERE for the WBRZ live traffic map for congestion information from Baton Rouge to New Orleans.

Click HERE for traffic information within the city of New Orleans from WWL TV New Orleans.