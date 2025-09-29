88°
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church hosts Wild Game cook-off

POINTE COUPEE - The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church held its Wild Game cook-off on Saturday.

Hundreds of people filled the church's fairgrounds for a day of raffles, games, live music, and food. 

The organizers hoped the event would bring the community together and raise money for the church. This was the first cook-off event hosted by the church, which hopes to make it a yearly event. 

