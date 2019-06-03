IHOP introduces new 'pancakes'

Last week pancake chain IHOP teased another name change.

The restaurant chain temporarily changed its acronym from IHOP to IHOb last year as a publicity stunt to promote burgers.

Monday the restaurant chain announced it would be calling the newest editions to its burger line-up "pancakes." According to USA Today the new menu items include the Big IHOP Pancake (Burger), the Garlic Butter Pancake (Steakburger), and the Loaded Philly Pancake (Steakburger).

.@TheRexlChxndler wanted us to stick to pancakes. Well, this one's for you, Chandler… pic.twitter.com/ALanNzGAJM — IHOP (@IHOP) June 3, 2019

The company says the change is "a playful twist that again shows that it takes its burgers as seriously as it takes it pancakes."