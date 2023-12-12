60°
'Ignorance and stupidity:' Saints Cam Jordan says gunfire interrupted sneaker giveaway in French Quarter

1 hour 23 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, December 12 2023 Dec 12, 2023 December 12, 2023 3:15 PM December 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Shots were fired Monday afternoon in the French Quarter near Saints star Cam Jordan's annual sneaker giveaway for children. 

The defensive end was at Sneaker Politics on Chartres Street hosting the God Iz Love Foundation Christmas Sneaker Giveback for Youth Empowerment Project NOLA when an argument happened outside the store and gunfire started. 

"Didn know how to feel about it… greeeat event Las night,30 + kids at my event last night gifting them sneakers… reinforcing positivity and having a great time… ignorance and stupidity struck when some argument outside of Politics elevated to extremes and gunshots went off," Jordan posted on X. 

"No kids or staff or anybody in politics were injured. I don’t think any of the bullets struck any person next door . Thankful none of my ppl were affected. But rattled for sure still sad these kids were in this situation. God bless take care ya ppl," he added. 

The New Orleans Police Department said no one was injured. 

