IDEA seniors get accepted into college, including one who used to ride his bike to school every day
BATON ROUGE - Thursday, IDEA Bridge and Innovation College Preparatory Schools celebrated their first senior classes.
Their College Signing Day was held at the East Baton Rouge Parish State Library and celebrated the seniors' acceptance into four-year college programs all around the country.
The school system also highlighted one senior in particular: Kentrell Taylor Kentrell, who was part of IDEA Bridge for seven years and on the school's basketball team for three. Determined to make it to school every day, he rode his bike there on his own.
During his senior year, however, community leaders banded together and got him a car. Kentrell will attend LSU and hopes to become a defense attorney.
Congrats, grads!
