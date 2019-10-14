Latest Weather Blog
Iconic Times-Picayune clock tower leveled
NEW ORLEANS — On Sunday, the iconic Times-Picayune clock tower was leveled. The work began on Friday and took about 45 hours to complete.
The clock tower was the last part of the massive plant that sat along the Pontchartrain Expressway for just over half a century.
Demolition began in July, but the process was an extensive undertaking due to the way the three-story building was constructed.
A new state-of-the-art golfing facility is slated to replace the former Times-Picayune site and construction is expected to begin in late 2020.
The Times-Picayune clock tower at 3800 Howard Avenue, a landmark familiar to downtown-bound drivers on the Pontchartrain Expressway and those crossing the South Broad Avenue overpass for more than half a century, came down on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/U4AkRVc1MS— NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) October 14, 2019