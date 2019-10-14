Iconic Times-Picayune clock tower leveled

NEW ORLEANS — On Sunday, the iconic Times-Picayune clock tower was leveled. The work began on Friday and took about 45 hours to complete.

The clock tower was the last part of the massive plant that sat along the Pontchartrain Expressway for just over half a century.

Demolition began in July, but the process was an extensive undertaking due to the way the three-story building was constructed.

A new state-of-the-art golfing facility is slated to replace the former Times-Picayune site and construction is expected to begin in late 2020.