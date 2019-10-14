66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iconic Times-Picayune clock tower leveled

17 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, October 14 2019 Oct 14, 2019 October 14, 2019 5:50 AM October 14, 2019 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — On Sunday, the iconic Times-Picayune clock tower was leveled. The work began on Friday and took about 45 hours to complete.

The clock tower was the last part of the massive plant that sat along the Pontchartrain Expressway for just over half a century.

Demolition began in July, but the process was an extensive undertaking due to the way the three-story building was constructed.

A new state-of-the-art golfing facility is slated to replace the former Times-Picayune site and construction is expected to begin in late 2020.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days