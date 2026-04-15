ICE protest held in Hammond as protestors say federal agents stake out home

HAMMOND - A protest is being held after ICE agents were seen at a home on Thompson Road off the Interstate 55 service road.

According to protestors, ICE agents went to the home following a traffic stop and have been waiting to be granted a search warrant since 8 a.m.

"We're just out here letting them know that we're watching and letting them know we care about the neighbors in this city, and we're not going to stand by while they take people away from families," protestor Callie Hines said.

Another protestor said that the agents were targeting out-of-state plates, which led to the traffic stop. The Hammond Police Department, alongside federal agents, were seen at the home.

WBRZ reached out to the Hammond Police Department for more information and is awaiting a response.