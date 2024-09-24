Iberville Parish setting up Waterway Cleanup day for Oct. 5

IBERVILLE — Iberville Parish leaders are asking residents to come out Oct. 5 and help clean up waterways in the parish.

From the banks of the Mississippi to Bayou Plaquemine to the Grand River, being on the water is a way of life for many in Louisiana.

Iberville Parish resident Rovin Henson is a retired fisherman who's been in the Grand River area for nearly 60 years.

"When I was about 13, fishing, selling fish to buy my school clothes to tell you the truth. I don't think I could have a better place because I have great neighbors," Henson said.

Keeping the rivers clean and beautiful is one of the local government’s top priorities. The day before Waterway Cleanup Day, the parish will offer free trash bags and trash pickers at their Parish Public Works Office.

To make sure trash gets disposed of properly, residents are asked to leave it at these locations:

Bayou Plaquemine Boat Landings

Jack Miller's Boat Landing

Choctaw Bayou Boat Landing

Bayou Grosse Tete Boat Landing

Bayou Pigeon Boat Landing

Bayou Sorrel Boat Landing

Bayou Sorrel Boat Landing (Grand River)

Muddy Bayou Boat Landing