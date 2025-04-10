57°
Iberville Parish schools host job fair for open positions
PLAQUEMINE - Iberville Parish schools hosted a job fair hoping to draw in new applicants for open positions next year in the school system.
Departments and academy programs gave community members a chance to get a early initial screening with principals and directors.
The special education department and all 12 campus schools were among the groups that put up a table. If you missed the job fair, you can still apply to jobs through social media and the parish website.
