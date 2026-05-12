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Iberville Parish School Board approves move to find new superintendent
PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish School Board is moving forward with finding a new superintendent, a move some residents want to happen after school board elections take place.
Board members approved the item to move current Superintendent Dr. Louis Voiron to a transition advisor at the end of the 2027 school year, when he is set to retire. His contract is set to expire in December 2027.
Many residents who spoke at the meeting voiced concern about school board elections happening at the same time.
"It could be a brand new board. I don't think you ought to make the decision on the superintendent while you're leaving, unless you want to run it from your house," resident Linda Johnson said.
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Once the new superintendent is hired, Voiron will move to an advisory role.
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