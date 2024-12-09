Iberville Parish President supports Gov. Landry's tax plan to borrow money from new bridge project

PLAQUEMINE - Despite Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle claiming that $40 million allocated for the Baton Rouge regional bridge project is being postponed for two years, he added Monday that there’s no reason to panic.

The funds, which were originally designated for the new Mississippi River Bridge, are being temporarily reallocated to support Governor Landry's tax plan. While the decision might seem concerning, Daigle thinks the reallocation will not delay the long-awaited bridge project. He says it's a necessary step to ensure the broader fiscal plan is viable.

"In order to make all the numbers work, they needed to take this funding at this time," Daigle said. "But they have made a firm commitment that they are putting the money back."

This statement has been met with cautious optimism, as Daigle assured the public that the funds would be restored when the timing is right. He added that the delay is not expected to impact the project’s timeline significantly.

Currently, engineers are in the process of studying the environmental impact of three different sites for the new bridge.

The Federal Highway Administration is expected to decide on the preferred location at the beginning of 2025. The project won’t officially move forward until it enters the next phase — the National Environmental Policy Act phase, which is a mandatory 12-month period where federal guidelines are followed to ensure that all criteria for the project are met. This phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Despite the postponement of the $40 million, the funds for the project itself remain secure.

"We have $300 million that's there for the bridge," Daigle said. "They didn’t touch that money. That funding is still there."

The $40 million that was postponed was specifically set aside for a long-term bonding situation to secure additional funding in the future.

For residents who have been anxiously awaiting the new bridge, Daigle is confident that Governor Landry will stick to his commitment and keep a new bridge one of his top priorities. While the delays are frustrating, the project is far from being in jeopardy, Daigle said.