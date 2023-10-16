69°
Iberville Parish lifts burn ban
PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish Council on Monday said officials have decided to lift the burn ban that has been in effect there since the summer.
It's the latest local parish to make such a move, following similar actions last week by Ascension and Tangipahoa parishes.
Local officials were recently given discretion to end the ban on outdoor burning, with Louisiana's fire marshal modifying a blanket ban that was in effect statewide.
While the move in Iberville Parish allows for open flames outdoors once again, firefighters there are urging caution while burning.
Louisiana has experienced drought conditions over several months and the Summer of 2023 was marked by devastating wildfires across the state.
