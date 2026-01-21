47°
Iberville Parish Council discusses constant vibrations disrupting Plaquemine residents

PLAQUEMINE - Residents in Iberville Parish will have to deal with constant vibrations at their home at least for the next couple of weeks.

At Tuesday's parish council meeting, members discussed residents' concerns about a barge cleaning company at the center of it all. 

Last year, 2 On Your Side spoke with homeowners who say VLS' work causes non-stop vibrations through their homes. VLS Regional Vice President told members they are trying to figure out what exactly is causing the vibrations, leaving the panel with questions.

Council members decided to push back a decision until they get the right answers.

