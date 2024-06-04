Iberville officials say they've captured final suspect wanted in series of vehicle burglaries

PLAQUEMINE — Iberville Parish officials said Tuesday they had arrested a fifth person who they say is connected to several recent vehicle burglaries.

Warnell Babineaux, 24, was booked on 13 counts alleging he participated in burglaries in and around Plaquemine, the sheriff's office said. Earlier, deputies and Plaquemine police officers had arrested Mairickey Stewart, 19; Shyquan Harris, 19; and two juveniles.

Last week, law officers said the five were responsible for breaking car windows and stealing guns, cash and "whatever they could get out of the vehicles."

The thieves broke into more than 20 vehicles, the sheriff's office said.

Stewart was accused of 13 counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of simple burglary, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer. Harris and a juvenile were accused of 13 counts of aggravated burglary. The second juvenile suspect is accused of 13 counts of aggravated burglary, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer.

The circumstances surrounding Babineaux's arrest were not immediately available.