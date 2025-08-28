Iberville deputies: Three arrested after Maringouin drive-by shooting

Niamathalli (left), Wininger (middle), Rogillio (right)

MARINGOUIN - Three people were arrested after a drive-by shooting in Maringouin, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said.

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, the shooting happened Wednesday night and no one was injured.

Jaiquane Niamathalli, 20, Braedyn Rogillio, 20, and Sebastian Wininger, 22, were booked into the parish jail for aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and simple criminal damage to property.

Niamathalli and Wininger were also booked for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.