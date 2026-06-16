'I thought I was going to die:' Mall of Louisiana shooting victim shares recovery progress

BATON ROUGE - One of the five people injured in the Mall of Louisiana shooting is speaking out for the first time about what he experienced that day. Eric Miller says he was at the mall with a friend who was returning an item when shots rang out in the food court, killing one teenager and injuring several others.

Miller says he was looking for his friend when someone running pushed him down.

"And as I was going down, that's when the shots started popping off and ringing out. And as I was falling to the floor is when I got shot in the leg," Miller said.

As he lay on the ground, he said he prayed the shooter would not come back.

"As I'm lying on the floor after being shot, I thought, I just said a prayer. I said, " Oh God, please don't let him come up and shoot me again, because I didn't know what the situation was behind me," Miller said.

Shortly after the shooting, a man approached Miller and applied two tourniquets to slow the bleeding.

Two months later, Miller is still working to get back to full strength, and friends have created a fundraising account to help him while he is unable to work.

"Yeah, I mean, it's been a long recovery. I'm just getting to where I can walk without crutches again. I'm still not in any way looking to go to the mall anytime soon," Miller said.

The effects of the shooting have gone beyond the physical.

"Just getting out in the community with other people has been hard to a degree. Just knowing what could happen in a situation like that," Miller said.

The shooting happened while Miller was already working to stay sober, but he says it became a source of motivation rather than a setback.

"To think back, that could have been my last day on this earth. You know, and it makes the time that I have put in in recovery for the past nine months, it makes it more valuable," Miller said.

Miller says he is proud to have remained sober and knows he is fortunate to have survived.