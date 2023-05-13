'I shouldn't have drank last night' - Man who broke into elementary school in 2019 arrested for repeat crime

Photo: Blain Browning, 2019

CENTRAL - A man was arrested on Friday morning after he broke into an elementary school and started stealing computers — the same crime he was arrested for in 2019.

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies said 34-year-old Blain Browning broke a window on the Central Private School along Centerra Court.

Deputies showed up just before 7 a.m. and found that someone threw a concrete rock into a school window to get into the building, crawled through the window into a classroom, cut their arm on broken glass, stole two computers from the school and left a trail of blood.

Arrest documents say blood was found on a damaged computer that was left under the broken window. Deputies believe the burglar dropped it on the way out.

Deputies checked security video from the school and said from 2:15 a.m. until 3 a.m. a man was seen walking around, making trips from the building to his car.

Deputies said they saw Blain Browning in the tape - the same person who had burglarized the school years prior. Browning was arrested for burglarizing the school in 2019. Among the items stolen were 11 computers, three overhead projectors and an "unknown amount of Dr. Peppers," according to the sheriff's office.

Arrest paperwork says Browning lives .3 miles away from the school. Deputies found him with a cut, fresh blood on his car door, and wearing the same clothes that were pictured in the security video.

During questioning, Browning "made an excited utterance of 'I shouldn't have drank last night'," arrest paperwork says. Browning told officers he didn't remember a thing from the previous night.