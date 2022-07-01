77°
'I couldn't sign it fast enough:' Zion Williamson extending contract with Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS - Zion Williamson is signing a five-year contract extension worth up to $231 million with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources say.
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is nearing a five-year rookie max contract extension worth up to $231 million, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The commitment will take Williamson’s new deal through the 2027-28 season.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022
The extension will take the superstar player through the 2027-28 season. The contract was being reworked Thursday night and is expected to be finalized and signed sometime soon, according to The Athletic.
