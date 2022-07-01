'I couldn't sign it fast enough:' Zion Williamson extending contract with Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS - Zion Williamson is signing a five-year contract extension worth up to $231 million with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources say.

The extension will take the superstar player through the 2027-28 season. The contract was being reworked Thursday night and is expected to be finalized and signed sometime soon, according to The Athletic.