'I am going to protect my players:' Mulkey talks Angel Reese absence after LSU beats Texas Southern

BATON ROUGE - LSU forward Angel Reese was no where to be found for the second game in a row, but for the second game in a row her LSU Tiger basketball team rolled to the victory without her.

Kim Mulkey not spilling the tea on Angel Reese's absence.



Says not everything needs to be shared. #LSU pic.twitter.com/BBBtyccHaX — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) November 21, 2023

LSU dominated Texas Southern 106-47 on Monday night at the Maravich Center behind a defensive effort that saw the Tigers force 35 turnovers from the visiting TSU Tigers.

LSU scored 48 points off of turnovers as forward Aneesah Morrow had seven steals and 17 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

Flau'jae Johnson pitched in with 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting and eight rebounds.

Hailey Van Lith has 16 points and five assists and freshmen Mikaylah Williams and Aalyah Del Rosario each poured in 14 points.

LSU will head out on the road to play in the Cayman Islands against Niagara and Virginia over the Thanksgiving holiday.