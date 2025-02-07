69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-55 southbound closed due to overturned 18-wheeler; drivers told to take 'The Low Road'

Friday, February 07 2025
By: Sarah Lawrence

RUDDOCK - I-55 southbound is blocked due to an overturned 18-wheeler. 

The crash involved multiple commercial vehicles, state police said, and recovery efforts were underway Friday morning. 

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries. 

Drivers coming to I-55 southbound are being diverted onto old U.S. 51, "The Low Road," at the Manchac exit. 

