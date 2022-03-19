67°
Latest Weather Blog
I-55 south closed due to overturned 18-wheeler crash
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A portion of the interstate is closed Saturday after a crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the interstate is currently closed from the I-55 south ramp to I-12 west.
Firefighters from the Hammond Fire Department were able to rescue the driver from the 18-wheeler wreckage, and they sustained only minor injuries.
Acadian Ambulance and State Police are also assisting emergency operations at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University Human Jukebox Band at the Wearin' of the Green Parade
-
Local restaurants join in on Wearin' of the Green festivities after years...
-
LSU basketball losses to ISU in NCAA tournament
-
Paradegoers are putting final touches on prep for Wearin' of the Green
-
EBR City-Parish taking 'proactive' approach to parade day litter
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball losses to ISU in NCAA tournament
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade