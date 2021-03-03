I-10 widening project expected to cost $1.1B; report details planned improvements

BATON ROUGE - A newly released federal report on the state's plan expand I-10 through the capital city has revealed a host of details related to the widening project, along with breaking down its estimated $1.1 billion price tag.

The environmental impact report from federal highway officials, who approved the project last week, lays out the expected cost of each project included in the expansion and what that work will entail.

Last week, officials said the first phase of the expansion alone would cost about $716 million. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023.

The plan includes widening I-10 between LA 415 and the 10/12 split by one additional lane in each direction. There are some portions of the roadway, such as between the trusses of the Mississippi River Bridge, where the lanes won't widen.

In addition to the new travel lanes, in West Baton Rouge Parish, modifications at LA 1 to include shoulder widening, acceleration/deceleration lane lengthening. An additional travel lane westbound to LA 415 and an auxiliary lane eastbound from LA 415 to LA 1 were also proposed.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, lengthening the acceleration/deceleration lanes on I-10 for the Highland Road/Nicholson Drive interchange to the MRB is proposed and modifications to the I-10 interchanges at Washington Street, Dalrymple Drive, Perkins Road (Perkins), and Acadian Thruway (Acadian) are proposed as well as the replacement of the Nairn Drive (Nairn) overpass bridge.

You can see a breakdown of those proposed changes below.

• Washington Street/Dalrymple Drive (Washington/Dalrymple) – One consolidated interchange is proposed for Washington/Dalrymple. This configuration would restrict the EB exit for Washington/Dalrymple to I-10 traffic only. I-110 traffic would use the new Terrace Street exit. The reconfigured interchange would also introduce an EB entrance from Dalrymple.



• Perkins – The ramp lengthening required at Acadian, to accommodate the additional travel lanes and to meet design criteria, necessitates the removal of the partial interchange at Perkins.



• Acadian – Acceleration and deceleration lanes would be lengthened to provide an improved merging distance. Improvements along Acadian will also be provided.



• Nairn Bridge – Replacement of this bridge is necessary to accommodate the added travel lanes.

You can read the full report here.