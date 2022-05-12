81°
I-10 West reopened after vehicle fire, all lanes blocked in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - All lanes of I-10 West were closed Thursday due to a vehicle fire in the roadway, causing miles of traffic delays.
The DOTD said around 6:56 p.m. that I-10 West at milemarker 153, past LA 1 in Port Allen, was closed due to the crash.
The lanes were reopened as of 7:41 p.m. Thursday, according to traffic officials. Congestion has reached Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge.
All lanes are open on I-10 West at Mile Marker 153 (past LA 1, Port Allen). Congestion has reached Dalrymple Dr.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 13, 2022
