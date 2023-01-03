70°
I-10 East shut down in Lafayette after 18-wheeler damages overpass
LAFAYETTE - I-10 East is closed off in Lafayette after a trucker hit the underside of a bridge Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened at the I-10 overpass on Evangeline Thruway. Pictures shared by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development showed the wreck left part of the bridge's frame exposed.
If you are traveling eastbound on I-10 thru Lafayette, and you are west of I-49, please expect detours and delays. Here’s why???? pic.twitter.com/IVp7LT5GDN— Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary) January 3, 2023
The eastbound side of the interstate is currently closed west of I-49. It's not clear when the road might reopen.
