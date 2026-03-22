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I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge reopens following crash

4 hours 13 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, March 22 2026 Mar 22, 2026 March 22, 2026 2:49 PM March 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ATCHAFALAYA — I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge reopened following a crash on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the two-vehicle crash occurred around 2 p.m. and involved a motorcycle. 

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Emergency responders were on scene with an ambulance and a helicopter. 

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