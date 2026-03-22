75°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge reopens following crash
ATCHAFALAYA — I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge reopened following a crash on Sunday afternoon.
According to officials, the two-vehicle crash occurred around 2 p.m. and involved a motorcycle.
Trending News
Emergency responders were on scene with an ambulance and a helicopter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU sororities and fraternities partner with Habitat for Humanity to build home...
-
I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge reopens following crash
-
Truck driver crashes through railing on Calcasieu River Bridge before falling in...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to Saturday night house fire on North...
-
New Orleans airport urges travelers to arrive 3 hours early due to...