I-10 back open after motorcycle wreck shut down traffic Sunday evening

BATON ROUGE - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the Mississippi River Bridge are back open after crews cleared a motorcycle crash that sent one person to a hospital.

Authorities said the wreck happened just before 5 p.m. in the middle of the bridge. The victim was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

As of 5:45 p.m., the interstate is back open but traffic is still congested.

No more information was immediately available.