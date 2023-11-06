I-10 back open after motorcycle wreck shut down traffic Sunday evening

81°
BATON ROUGE - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the Mississippi River Bridge are back open after crews cleared a motorcycle crash that sent one person to a hospital. 

Authorities said the wreck happened just before 5 p.m. in the middle of the bridge. The victim was taken to a hospital for their injuries. 

As of 5:45 p.m., the interstate is back open but traffic is still congested. 

No more information was immediately available. 

