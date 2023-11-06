81°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 back open after motorcycle wreck shut down traffic Sunday evening
BATON ROUGE - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the Mississippi River Bridge are back open after crews cleared a motorcycle crash that sent one person to a hospital.
Authorities said the wreck happened just before 5 p.m. in the middle of the bridge. The victim was taken to a hospital for their injuries.
As of 5:45 p.m., the interstate is back open but traffic is still congested.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds gather at Capitol for pro-Palestine rally
-
Cap City Beer Fest returns to Baton Rouge, raising money for pets
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank prepares for holiday rush
-
One dead, one critically injured in crash on Joor Road Friday morning
-
Crews battle fire at vacant Glen Oaks Middle School campus