Hurricanes and the COVID-19 Pandemic, Part 1

Friday, May 29 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

In 2020, evacuating and sheltering from a hurricane will take on a whole new dynamic thanks to COVID-19. In part one of two, News 2's Johnston Von Springer goes one on one with Governor John Bel Edwards for details.

