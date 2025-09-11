73°
Hundreds gather in Tiger Stadium to honor 9/11 first responders during LSU ROTC's annual stair climb
BATON ROUGE — Hundreds gathered at Tiger Stadium on Thursday morning to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
Members of Greek life, local organizations and first responders all came out to support the LSU ROTC Corps of Cadets as they did the annual 9/11 Stair Climb.
The climb through the bleachers of Tiger Stadium honors the first responders who were at Ground Zero, especially the 412 who died saving lives.
More information on capital area 9/11 memorial events can be found here.
