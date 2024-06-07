Latest Weather Blog
Hundreds gather for annual Tickfaw 200 Poker Run
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Hundreds of boaters set sail at the Blood River Landing for the annual Tickfaw 200 Poker Run.
The Tickfaw 200 was started in 1996, and ever since, it has brought out a crowd of enthusiastic people ready to party on the river.
Boaters make stops at eight different businesses where participants get stamps. They get a playing card for each stop. The best hand at the end of the run wins a big jackpot of $2,000
"All these guys, they spend a lot of money and a lot of time getting their boats ready," Chuck Stark said. "It's really the big, big show for the beginning of the Poker Run season, and these guys come out here to have a good time."
All proceeds from the Tickfaw 200 benefit the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Division.
