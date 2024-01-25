Human remains discovered along Congress Boulevard Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Multiple skeletal remains of a human body were found in the tree line next to Dawsons Creek at 3100 Congress Boulevard Thursday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say the call came in around 10:20 a.m. after a worker who was surveying for an impending clearing project found the remains.

After contacting authorities, the Coroner’s Office along with the LSU Faces Lab responded to collect the remains in hopes to later make a positive identification.

No foul play is suspected. This is a pending investigation.