Huge brawl caught on video outside Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE - A large brawl caught on video outside a Tigerland bar sent at least one person to the hospital Thursday night.
The video shows the fight erupting outside of JL's Place with dozens of people involved. One person involved was taken to the hospital with facial injuries.
Baton Rouge police say they are not aware of the fight.
