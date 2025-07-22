Latest Weather Blog
Howell Community Park pool closed indefinitely after armed juveniles break in over weekend
BATON ROUGE — The Howell Community Park's pool will be closed until further notice after multiple teens armed with guns scaled the park's fence over the weekend, BREC said Tuesday.
BREC said that on Sunday, four juveniles jumped the fence, got into the pool unsupervised and roamed around the pool deck while armed with handguns.
"The decision to close the pool was made to ensure the safety of all visitors and to allow for a thorough assessment of the situation. BREC is committed to maintaining a safe environment for its community and will continue to evaluate the circumstances surrounding the incident," BREC officials said.
A community meeting discussing a solution to prevent similar instances in the future has been set for July 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Howell Community Park.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gonzales Police chase alleged burglars into EBR; end pursuit out of 'abundance...
-
70 for 70: Ernest Gaines
-
2une In Previews: Bayou Endurance Challenge to raise money for cancer awareness
-
2 the Classroom: Zachary school district working to get employees another raise
-
Sunday Journal: Looking back on the 2016 police ambush that left four...