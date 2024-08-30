How LSU fans can bet in Las Vegas as the Tigers face USC

LAS VEGAS, Nv. - With the first full weekend of College Football upon us, so is the start of the busiest season for sportsbooks in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When LSU and USC do battle on Sunday night, it will officially kick off the most important time of the year for casinos, and specifically sportsbooks, on the Las Vegas Strip.

Popular sportsbook apps that work in Louisiana, like Fanduel and DraftKings, do not operate in Las Vegas, but for Tiger fans making the trip to Sin City, Lamarr Mitchell, the director of trading for BetMGM properties, has a solution.

“They can place bets at the retail counter in any sportsbook or any kiosk that we have located at our sportsbooks and MGM resorts properties," Mitchell said. "They can also sign up for the BetMGM app and it's a single account, single wallet, so they can travel with this account back to Louisiana or any of our other jurisdictions that offer BetMGM mobile accounts.”

If you sign up for a betting app in Vegas, you will still have to go the sportsbook location and provide a valid photo ID to verify your account.

Over the last few years, football season and betting have become more intertwined with game broadcasts even showing fans the current live odds for big matchups. Since then, Mitchell says football season has generated even more action for the sportsbooks, including some of the largest wagers every year.

“It's got to be about 70% or 80% of our wagers come during football season," Mitchell said. "Baseball season is a long season, so we do get a lot of bets, but majority of our bets, and our big six figure bets always come during football season.”

For those of you that like player prop bets, you can no longer bet them in Louisiana. However, if you going to Las Vegas, they will have player prop bets available for all college football games this season.