Houston couple arrested for allegedly breaking into cars in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN — A Houston couple was arrested for allegedly breaking into cars parked at Port Allen hotels.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to a string of vehicle burglaries at hotels along Lobdell Highway on Thursday. 

Deputies identified Daleon Potts, 31, and Ladeshia Mills, 32, as suspects and they were arrested in Houston on Friday. 

They remain in custody in Houston as they await extradition to West Baton Rouge Parish, where they will face several counts of simple vehicular burglary, simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing. 

