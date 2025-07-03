House gives final approval to Trump's big tax bill and sends it to him to sign

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans lifted President Donald Trump’s $4.5 trillion tax breaks and spending cuts bill to final passage Thursday, overcoming multiple setbacks to approve his signature second-term policy package before a self-imposed Fourth of July deadline.

The tight roll call, 218-214, came at a potentially high political cost, with two Republicans joining all Democrats opposed. GOP leaders worked overnight and the president himself leaned on a handful of skeptics to drop their opposition and send the bill to his desk to become law.

The outcome delivers a milestone for the president and his party, a longshot effort to compile a lengthy list of GOP priorities into what they called his “one big beautiful bill,” an 800-plus page package. With Democrats unified in opposition, the bill will become a defining measure of Trump’s return to the White House, with the sweep of Republican control of Congress.

Union condemns passage of bill

Milton Jones, international president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, said it was disappointing that Congress “passed this damaging, ugly bill that ignores the needs of working families and makes cuts that are not just cruel — they are economically reckless.”

“Both Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid do much more than help families make ends meet. These programs support union jobs in grocery stores, meatpacking plants, and health care facilities across the country,” Jones said in a statement, adding that “80 percent of SNAP dollars are spent at traditional grocery stores where our members work and feed their communities.”

“Similarly, UFCW members working in hospitals, nursing homes, and health care facilities depend on Medicaid funding to care for patients and keep their doors open. These cuts will lead to more layoffs, more burnout, and fewer staff to care for those in need.”

Treasury Secretary says bill passage sets stage for ‘coming Golden Age’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an emailed statement that the passage of Republicans’ mega tax bill “has set the stage for the coming Golden Age as we prepare to celebrate the 250th year of our great nation.”

Thanking President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans, Bessent said the GOP wing has “passed the biggest legislative win for American workers and families.”

Democrats accuse Republicans of passing a bill that will rip health care and food assistance away from millions of working poor, seniors and veterans around the country.

“We have a big job to finish,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. “With one big beautiful bill we are going to make this country stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before.”