House fire leaves building damaged early Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Avenue A off Merganzer Avenue Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Avenue A. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the back of the home. They were able to contain the flames to that area but the rest of the home was heavily damaged by smoke and water.
No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
