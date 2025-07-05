House on Somerset Street catches fire after fireworks are set off inside

95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday, July 05 2025
BATON ROUGE — A home caught fire on Saturday morning after the homeowner set off fireworks inside, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. 

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Somerset Street just around 7:15 a.m. When they arrived, first responders found flames coming out of the roof of the home. BRFD said crews had the fire under control after about 30 minutes and were able to contain the flames to the kitchen and living room.

A fire investigator spoke with the homeowner, who confirmed that they had set off fireworks inside just before leaving for work. The fire started around an hour later, according to the fire department. 

