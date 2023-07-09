81°
Latest Weather Blog
House agrees to rollback law changes, extend probation terms
Trending News
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's criminal justice overhaul has taken a hit after the House voted to lengthen probation terms that were shortened during last year's rewrite of sentencing laws.
The proposal by Republican Rep. Sherman Mack passed Tuesday by a vote of 61-30. It now heads to the Senate.
Mack says extending probation lengths for most nonviolent offenders from a maximum of three years to five would keep people out of prison.
Opponents dismissed the legislation as a part of a dangerous rollback to bipartisan criminal justice changes intended to drive down Louisiana's prison population.
Another part of the overhaul came under fire Tuesday when a measure barring convicted murderers from obtaining medical furlough was voted out of a Senate judicial committee.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Capitol High celebrates comeback with recruitment block party
-
Family of slain three year old furious after key evidence may have...
-
Officers looking for man who stole car outside of convenience store
-
Traffic stop led BRPD to key evidence in toddler's unsolved killing; still...
-
Huey P. Long Field House will soon unveil renovations