89°
Latest Weather Blog
Houma trailer home fire leaves family of four displaced, unharmed
HOUMA — Fire officials said a trailer home caught fire in Houma, displacing a family of four.
Bayou Cane Fire Protection District responded to Tuesday's single-wide trailer fire around 3:15 p.m. The fire crews reported smoke and flames visible from the trailer and quickly worked to extinguish the blaze, officials said.
Four occupants, including an infant, were able to exit the home before firefighters arrival. One occupant was treated on the scene by Bayou Cane EMS personnel for minor burns and was released at the scene, and no other injuries were reported, firefighters said.
Trending News
A local nonprofit was contacted and is assisting the family.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New technology attempts to save lives from heat-related deaths, as record-high temps...
-
LSU offering $3K housing buyout for some incoming freshmen
-
Deputies recover 4-year-old's body from water behind Vinton Welcome Center; mother arrested
-
Federal judge orders Angola to take action to protect prisoners from summer...
-
DOTD installs speed feedback signage, changes speed limits along Atchafalaya Basin Bridge