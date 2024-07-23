85°
Latest Weather Blog
Houma man arrested on child porn charges after tip from AG task force
HOUMA— A Houma man is facing child porn charges after the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested him following a tip from the Louisiana Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Deputies say they received a tip from the task force in June that Steven James Parker, 32, had child porn on his computer.
Detectives from the Special Victims Unit obtained a search warrant for Parker's home off Neron Street after finding additional evidence of child porn. Parker admitted to deputies he had the videos, but claimed he did not know what they contained.
Trending News
Parker was being held in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and faces charges of pornography involving juveniles. His bond is set at $5,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bodycam video reveals chaotic scene of deputy fatally shooting Sonya Massey, who...
-
Nursing home owner Bob Dean gets 3 years probation after botched hurricane...
-
State Superintendent meets with EBR Parish School Board ahead of looming deadline
-
Former Woodlawn High School coach arrested on new sex-related charges
-
Driver dead after crashing 18-wheeler, leaving cab dangling off I-10 overpass for...