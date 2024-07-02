Houma man arrested after deputies found drugs during traffic stop

HOUMA— A Houma man faces multiple drug charges after Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Deputies found illegal narcotics during a traffic stop.

Deputies say they pulled over 43-year-old Aaron Anthony Lampton Thursday evening on Roy Street. During the stop, he tried to get rid of the illegal drugs in his car but was caught and immediately arrested.

He was already under investigation by deputies for suspected drug activity in the Village East Neighborhood.

After obtaining a search warrant for Lampton's home, authorities found Fentanyl laced with Heroin, seven firearms and nearly $3,000 dollars in cash.

Lampton is being held in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and faces multiple charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and transaction involving drug proceeds.