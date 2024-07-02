98°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Houma man arrested after deputies found drugs during traffic stop

37 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, July 02 2024 Jul 2, 2024 July 02, 2024 3:03 PM July 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

HOUMA— A Houma man faces multiple drug charges after Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Deputies found illegal narcotics during a traffic stop.

Deputies say they pulled over 43-year-old Aaron Anthony Lampton Thursday evening on Roy Street. During the stop, he tried to get rid of the illegal drugs in his car but was caught and immediately arrested. 

He was already under investigation by deputies for suspected drug activity in the Village East Neighborhood.

After obtaining a search warrant for Lampton's home, authorities found Fentanyl laced with Heroin, seven firearms and nearly $3,000 dollars in cash. 

Trending News

Lampton is being held in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and faces multiple charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and transaction involving drug proceeds. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days