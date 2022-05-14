76°
Horse cut free by firefighters after trailer flips in accident

Saturday, May 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - Firefighters worked to free a horse Saturday after the trailer tipped over in a vehicle accident. 

Hammond Fire Department said the horse did not appear to be injured and was walking around after being cut free. 

No other injuries were reported. 

