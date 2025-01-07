Home off Florida Boulevard ruled total loss after fire

33°
BATON ROUGE - A home was ruled to be a total loss after a fire early Tuesday morning.
The East Side Fire Department said crews arrived to the home on Ponderosa Drive to find a working fire. No homeowners were present, and no injuries were reported.
Investigators did not immediately reveal a cause for the fire but said the home was a total loss.
WBRZ has a crew on the way to the scene.
