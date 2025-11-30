60°
Home destroyed in early morning fire on Lark Street, fire department says
BATON ROUGE — A home on Lark Street was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
BRFD said it responded to a house fire call on Lark Street around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the roof. Crews were able to contain the fire to the bedroom and attic, but the home was deemed a total loss, according to the fire department.
BRFD said no one was home at the time of the fire, and as of Sunday morning, it does not know how many people live there.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
