Home destroyed after overnight fire off Winbourne Avenue early Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Two people are displaced after an overnight fire that left a home a total loss early Wednesday.

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the home on Winbourne shortly after 1 a.m.. Officials said 75% of the house was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived.

The two occupants of the home were safely outside and crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings. No one was injured, but the home was deemed to be a total loss.

Officials were not able to immediately determine a cause for the fire, but they did say a previous fire happened at the same home in early December due to one of the residents burning debris too close to the home.