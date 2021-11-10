Holiday Helpers need help getting food on the table for yearly Thanksgiving outreach

BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent De Paul and Holiday Helpers are not only expecting a busy holiday season but an expensive one as well.

Every year at the River Center, thousands of people gather to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. However, this year organizers are facing the costly problem of inflation. Due to the pandemic, the vaccine mandate, and high gas prices, the price of food is at an all-time high.

Denise Terrance, the dining room Director for St. Vincent De Paul, says there are a few items they are fighting to get on the list.

"Our biggest challenge, right now, is deserts and cornbread," Terrance said. "Pies and cakes, corn, bread stuffing mix. Things like that."

Thanks to the donations organizers have received so far, they will be able to get the over 120 turkeys needed. Something might be missing from the Thanksgiving staple, though.

"The trimming that goes with it is what's needed," Terrance said.

"Everything is costing more," said Michael Acaldo, CEO and President of St. Vincent De Paul. "From the plates we used to other items."

Organizers say they will use grants and incoming donations to help everyone have a happy Thanksgiving.

"We are doing everything we possibly can not to cut back on Thanksgiving or anything during the Christmas season," Acaldo said. "I know that with inflation a lot of people are having to do that and that's why they come to St. Vincent De Paul. It's a way for us to give back to the community and make a really big impact."

Anyone who wants to donate can do so by clicking here.