Latest Weather Blog
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced
GONZALES - The CPKC Holiday Express -- a festive freight train that provides Santa Claus with alternative transportation each Christmas season -- is on its way to Ascension Parish.
The six-car train got underway on its tour of the American South this week and is in LaPlace on Wednesday.
As announced in October, it will stop in Gonzales at 4 p.m. Thursday for tours and viewing.
Those attending are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to our local food pantry.
The illuminated engine and railcars are operated by CPKC railways -- one of two several such trains on tour in North America in the runup to Christmas.
The Ascension parish stop will happen on E. Ascension at E. Railroad (behind Raisin Canes and across from Country Kitchen).
The City of Gonzales Police Department announced the following road closures related to the event:
Trending News
Roads will shut down between 2:30 and 3 p.m. and will reopen about 9 p.m.
The train will make a stop in Baton Rouge at 4 p.m. on Friday, at the railway tracks by Government Street and South 15th Street.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Boil & Roux feuding with Denise Amoroso
-
Sheriff Edwards takes a look back at the last 20 years before...
-
Residents say nothing being done about rash of car break-ins, thefts at...
-
Millions allocated for security upgrades at EBR juvenile facility unspent; money was...
-
Apple 'NameDrop' feature worries some parents