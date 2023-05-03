Hit and run caught on video in Zachary, police trying to ID driver

ZACHARY - Police are trying to identify the driver of a truck involved in a brazen hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera.

The wreck happened on Lower Zachary Road. Surveillance video shows the truck pulling into the highway and striking the side of a sedan.

The second driver pulls over to assess the damage as the pickup speeds off without stopping to exchange information or render help.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Zachary Police at (225)654-1922 or via email.