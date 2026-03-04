Latest Weather Blog
Historic Hurricane Melissa officially retired
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Hurricane Committee announced this week that Hurricane Melissa has been officially retired following the "death and destruction" the storm unleashed across the Caribbean last October. In its place, the name Molly will join the rotating list of storm names starting in 2031.
A Record-Breaking Monster
Hurricane Melissa wasn't just another storm; it was a historic powerhouse. At its peak, it reached Category 5 status—the highest level on the scale—with terrifying winds hitting 185 mph.
The storm’s impact was staggering:
-
A Historic Hit: Melissa is now the strongest hurricane ever recorded to make landfall in Jamaica.
-
All-Time Records: Its wind speeds at landfall tied the infamous Hurricane Dorian (2019) and the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane for the strongest ever seen in the Atlantic basin.
-
The Human Toll: The storm was responsible for more than 90 deaths across Jamaica, Haiti, and neighboring island nations.
"Years of Development Rolled Back"
The storm brought a "triple threat" of disasters: devastating storm surges (ocean water pushed onto land), extreme winds, and massive flooding from historic rainfall.
Trending News
"It only takes one landfalling tropical cyclone to roll back years of development," said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. "And this was unfortunately the case with Hurricane Melissa."
Evan Thompson, head of Jamaica’s Meteorological Service, noted that the trauma remains fresh. "Melissa has now been engraved in the collective memory of the nation," he said, adding that retiring the name helps ensure the country doesn't have to constantly face that traumatic reminder in future forecasts.
Why Do We Retire Names?
The WMO uses a rotating list of names to make it easier for the public to communicate about storms and stay safe. These names repeat every six years. However, when a storm is so deadly or costly that using its name again would be insensitive or confusing, the committee "retires" it out of respect for the victims.
2025: Quality Over Quantity
Interestingly, the 2025 hurricane season actually had fewer storms than a typical year, but the ones that did form were exceptionally powerful.
|Category
|2025 Season
|Average Season
|Named Storms
|13
|14
|Hurricanes
|5
|7
|Major Hurricanes
|4
|3
Forecasts Saved Thousands
While the loss of 90 lives is a tragedy, experts say it could have been much worse.
Michael Brennan, Director of the National Hurricane Center, credited the "lifeline" of early warnings and close cooperation between countries for preventing a much higher death toll. These warnings allowed for massive evacuations and the closure of airports before the wind even started to pick up.
