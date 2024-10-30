Highway Safety Commission hosts news conference showing how to stay safe on roads during Halloween

BATON ROUGE - Should you wear a high-visibility vest while trick-or-treating, even if it clashes with your costume? The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission hosted a press conference highlighting road safety during Halloween night.

Speakers at the 10:30 a.m. media appearance discussed the importance of traffic, bike, and pedestrian safety during Halloween night, and will share crash statistics from around the state from the last five years.

2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with officials Wednesday morning ahead of the news conference to talk about safety basics.